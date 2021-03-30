Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 9,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

