Sufian Ahmad Acquires 90,000 Shares of Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Stock

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,464.29).

