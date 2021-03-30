Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $14.46. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 38,967 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

