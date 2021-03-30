Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.19

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $21.61. Summer Infant shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 486,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

