SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 367.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 56,237.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

