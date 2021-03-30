SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Ruth’s Hospitality Group accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 6,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.