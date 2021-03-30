SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. United States Steel makes up about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 828,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,882,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

