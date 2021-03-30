SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Owens & Minor makes up approximately 1.1% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,078. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

