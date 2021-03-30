Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

