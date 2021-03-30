Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

