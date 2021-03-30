SUN Market Capitalization Reaches $140.45 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $140.45 million and approximately $130.26 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $28.72 or 0.00048651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,183 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

