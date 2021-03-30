Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,383 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

