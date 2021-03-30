Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 7.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 16,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,461,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

