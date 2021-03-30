SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post sales of $303.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $454.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of SPWR opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,748.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

