SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.24. 58,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,284,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 206.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunPower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SunPower by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.