Sunriver Management LLC Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sunriver Management LLC decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,908 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 922,394 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 2.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.51% of R1 RCM worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

