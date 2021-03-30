Sunriver Management LLC Decreases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,326 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up 4.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 1.17% of Masonite International worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 136.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,731. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

