Sunriver Management LLC Invests $13.21 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,000. BOX comprises about 2.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.46% of BOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 29,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

