Sunriver Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,911 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for 3.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.65% of Insperity worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Insperity by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

