Sunriver Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,112 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 8.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $52,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,543,000 after purchasing an additional 681,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

FISV stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

