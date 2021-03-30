Sunriver Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,736 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for approximately 7.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 3.79% of Talend worth $46,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLND. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,334,730. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

