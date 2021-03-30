Sunriver Management LLC Sells 132,741 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,741 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for 3.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SolarWinds worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

