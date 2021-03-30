Sunriver Management LLC Sells 135,280 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sunriver Management LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,280 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises 4.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Eagle Materials worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $941,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,302 shares of company stock worth $19,589,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

