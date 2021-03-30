Sunriver Management LLC Sells 202,056 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,056 shares during the period. CSX makes up 4.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,103. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.