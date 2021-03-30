Sunriver Management LLC Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,203 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 8.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

