Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16. 156,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,101,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.59 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

