Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and $2.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.95 or 0.03127485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021784 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,431,633 coins and its circulating supply is 311,977,157 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

