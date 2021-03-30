SuperCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $571.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $219,049.86 and $571.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,158,683 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

