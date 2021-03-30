SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $4.15 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00007055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $416.73 million and approximately $100.59 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00297059 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027121 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

