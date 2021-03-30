Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 1.9%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.35 ($2.40). Approximately 159,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 175,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Supreme in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

About Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

