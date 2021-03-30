SureRemit 24 Hour Volume Hits $187,317.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $187,317.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

