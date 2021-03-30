SV Health Investors LLC Has $42.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

SV Health Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,684 shares during the period. American Well comprises about 20.3% of SV Health Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SV Health Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of American Well worth $42,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

AMWL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

