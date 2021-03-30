SV Health Investors LLC Sells 44,447 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

SV Health Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,447 shares during the quarter. AVROBIO accounts for 8.0% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SV Health Investors LLC owned about 3.27% of AVROBIO worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 401,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 4,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

