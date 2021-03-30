S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.65. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

