Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0724 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $617,908.59 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

