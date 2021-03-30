Swerve Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and $7.64 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,172,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,487,331 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.