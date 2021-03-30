Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $323.43 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $323.43 million and $492.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,184.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

