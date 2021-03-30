Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 91.9% in March

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

