Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

