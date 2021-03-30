Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

