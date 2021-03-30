Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and $13.88 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00331430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,284,829 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

