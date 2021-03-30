T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) President W. Sharps Robert Sells 6,000 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.35. 44,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $179.62.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.