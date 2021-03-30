T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. 20,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

