TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,975.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

