Tachyon Protocol Trading Up 20.5% This Week (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

