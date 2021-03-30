Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,282,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,838,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,384,000.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

TCMD stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a PE ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

