Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,944. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

