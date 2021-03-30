Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Invests $35.39 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,386,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.9% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,781. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

