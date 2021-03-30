Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $109.24. 20,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

