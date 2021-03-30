Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Invests $5.70 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,905. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

